NFC meeting set for December 4 to review IMF conditions, new award

ISLAMABAD: The National Finance Commission (NFC) will meet on December 4 to review proposed changes to the NFC Award in line with International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommendations and to discuss the contours of a fresh financial arrangement.

According to sources, the federal government has invited all provinces to the upcoming session, where the IMF’s proposed adjustments to the revenue-sharing formula will be taken up. Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and the finance ministers of the four provinces are expected to participate, as confirmed by an official notification.

The IMF is likely to endorse the proposals for the new NFC Award, sources added. They noted that if the discussions extend over multiple rounds, finalising the new award could take six to eight months.

The initial NFC meeting, previously set for earlier this year, had been postponed at the provinces’ request due to widespread flooding.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the IMF underscored that corruption remains a major obstacle to Pakistan’s economic stability, calling on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to release its first annual report.

In its Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment (GCDA), the Fund warned that corruption undermines economic progress and erodes public confidence. It urged the government to boost transparency, reinforce governance mechanisms, and initiate a comprehensive reform programme without delay.

The assessment further advised the SIFC to establish clear operational protocols and substantially enhance transparency to ensure stronger oversight and accountability.

It also recommended that the council publish a detailed annual report outlining all investment deals it has facilitated—including any tax breaks, policy relaxations, regulatory waivers, or legislative concessions—along with the justification and monetary value of each measure.