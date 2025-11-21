Ladies deliver strong performances as HMS Ch Amateur Golf Cup kicks off

LAHORE: The 11th Vice Admiral H.M.S. Chaudhry Amateur Golf Cup 2025 commenced on Thursday at the scenic Defence Raya Golf & Country Club (DRGCC) in Lahore, opening one of the premier national golf events on the Pakistan Golf Federation’s annual calendar.

Scheduled from 20 to 23 November, the four-day championship brings together leading golfers from across the country to compete in the Amateur, Senior Amateur, and Ladies divisions, alongside a special Invitational match for guests and sponsors.

The event, organized under the patronage of the Pakistan Navy, underscores its long-standing commitment to nurturing competitive golf and promoting a healthy sporting culture nationwide.

The opening day featured the Ladies Division, where excellent weather and a well-prepared championship layout created ideal scoring conditions. In the Ladies Net category, Mrs. Shahnaz Moeen of PAF Sky View emerged as the standout performer, carding an impressive net 71 to claim first place. DSP Shahzadi Gulfam of Lahore Garrison Golf (LGG) followed with a solid net 73, while Arooj Kanwal of Raya secured third with net 75, showcasing consistent play throughout her round.

Other notable performances included those of Saqib Batool, Mrs. Rabia Tiwana, and Miss Aliha Amjad, who remained competitive on a challenging inward nine marked by fast greens and tight approach shots.

In the Ladies Gross category, Saqib Batool of Royal Palm (RP) produced the day’s lowest gross score, a commendable 76, to take the top position. DSP Shahzadi Gulfam continued her strong form with a gross 93 for second place, while Mrs. Rabia Tiwana of RP secured third with a respectable gross 95. Mrs. Shahnaz Moeen and Shabana Waheed also delivered noteworthy rounds, finishing close behind in a tightly contested leaderboard.

The Ladies’ opening performance set a competitive tone for the rest of the championship, reflecting both the depth of talent and the rising popularity of golf among women players in Pakistan.

Officials highlighted that the Vice Admiral H.M.S. Chaudhry Amateur Golf Cup plays a significant role in promoting Pakistan as a peace-loving and sports-embracing nation, providing an excellent platform for showcasing national talent and fostering sportsmanship. With the Amateur and Senior Amateur categories set to begin on Friday, the tournament is expected to gain further momentum as top-ranking national golfers take to the course.

The championship will conclude on 23 November with final rounds and a prize distribution ceremony attended by senior dignitaries, officials, and sponsors, marking the successful completion of yet another prestigious edition of this nationally celebrated event.