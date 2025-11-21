KP CM says his remarks ‘taken out of context’ as ECP seeks Army deployment for NA-18 by-polls

CM Sohail Afridi clarifies statement, insisting he did not campaign for any candidate, and only urged ‘no rigging’ in by-polls

ECP flags Afridi’s statement ‘provocative language’ and threats to officials, prompting request for army and civil armed forces deployment

Electoral watchdog also summons CM Afridi and Candidate Shehrnaz tomorrow, citing violation of Section 170 of Elections Act 2017 and Clauses 18 and 19 of Code of Conduct

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday clarified his remarks regarding the NA-18 by-election, after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought deployment of the army and civil armed forces over concerns that his statements had threatened election officials and could disrupt the polls scheduled for November 23.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, CM Afridi said his statement during a political gathering at Chamba on Wednesday had been “taken out of context,” insisting he was not campaigning for any candidate and only urged that “there should be no rigging” in the by-election.

The ECP had flagged CM Afridi’s speech as “provocative language” against district administration, police officers, and ECP officials. In separate letters to the Ministries of Defence and Interior, the electoral body noted that his statements could “unduly influence officials” and “hinder their effective performance.” “Regrettably, he used offensive language which amounts to harassing and unduly influencing them,” the letter read, while also highlighting that a fugitive was accompanying him during the speech with no action taken by authorities.

CM Afridi also criticized authorities for repeatedly denying him access to PTI founder Imran Khan, saying he had been refused a meeting seven times since assuming office. “Not only are we denied access to Imran Khan, but his sisters were also manhandled and injured by the authorities,” he added.

The ECP’s concerns stem from Afridi’s warnings during the Chamba rally, where he cautioned local actors in Haripur that any attempt to manipulate voters’ mandate would have serious consequences. “If the people’s mandate is tampered with, the consequences will not be good.

Any attempt at rigging will create a serious situation,” he stated, urging voters to support PTI candidate Shehrnaz Khan, wife of former National Assembly opposition leader Omar Ayub. He also warned that justice was being denied and democratic norms undermined, saying, “The situation now leaves only one option—and we will definitely adopt it,” without specifying what the option might be.

The ECP argued that the CM’s speech created live threats to election officials and voters, violating Section 170 of the Elections Act 2017 and Clauses 18 and 19 of the Code of Conduct, which forbid provincial heads from participating in election campaigns or inciting violence or intimidation.

The commission issued notices to Afridi and Shehrnaz Omar Ayub, the PTI candidate for NA-18, summoning them on Friday (tomorrow) for alleged violations of the Elections Act 2017 and the ECP’s code of conduct. Shehrnaz is contesting the seat vacated after her husband Omar Ayub lost it following his disqualification in August.

The ECP directed the provincial election commissioner to urgently consult KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and the provincial police chief to put precautionary measures in place. It noted in its letter that Afridi’s comments contravened Section 170 of the Elections Act and Clauses 10 and 18 of the code of conduct.

The commission also warned that legal action would be taken against any person or public office holder attempting to interfere in the conduct of the by-poll. Similar instructions were issued to Punjab’s election commissioner, where by-elections are also scheduled.

In a press release, the ECP said that the by-election has become “difficult” due to the irresponsible behaviour of the provincial chief executive, which has put the lives of voters, election officials, and police personnel at risk. The Commission warned that strict legal action would be taken against any individual, office holder, or public official attempting to interfere with or disrupt the polls.

Punjab’s Provincial Election Commissioner has been instructed to ensure that if any federal or provincial government official violates the code of conduct or attempts to influence the election, the strictest action will be taken in accordance with the Constitution and law.