Indian media blitz of comparing Kashmiri doctors with Hamas attempt to gain international sympathies

ISLAMABAD: Indian media blitz of comparing Kashmiri doctors with Hamas is an attempt to gain international sympathies. However, there is need to revert to history to define clearly who is a militant.

Indian Godi media channels rush to compare Kashmiri doctors to Hamas fighter which exposes hypocrisy about Kashmir to win international sympathy. The trick is familiar, label your own rebels, during British colonization as patriots, and someone else’s rebels against India as terrorists. But history has a way of mocking such selective morality.

Almost in whole India there is consensus that Bhagat Singh, and Subhas Chandra Bose were labelled “terrorists” by the British even Gandhi discouraged their violence. But it is unanimous in India that they were freedom fighter despite the fact the father of Indian nation did not agree with their paths of resistance.

Now the question is why they were called freedom fighter. Because an alien nation came to colonize their land, snatched their rights and exploited their resources. That is why they chose the path of resistance.

The situation of Kashmiris and Palestinian is almost the same. Palestinian land is being occupied by the colonial Zionist regime who is bent on genocide of Palestinian that is why Hamas chose path of resistance.

If armed resistance against British colonial rule is celebrated in India, then why are Kashmiri and Palestinian resistance movements instantly slotted into the “terrorist” category?

The same goes for Kashmiris. Their land has been illegally occupied for the last eight decades by the Indian Hindutva regime with similar ideology like that of Zionism. In both cases, the central issue is not religion but occupation and political disenfranchisement.

Therefore, Kashmiris have chosen the path of resistance. The question is when Bhagat Singh and Bose are freedom fighter for resisting British occupation, why can’t the Kashmiris resist Indian occupation. Why they are being labeled as militants.

The “Godi media” ecosystem celebrates Bose for raising an army with Axis support, yet condemns a Kashmiri for even expressing political dissent. It glorifies Bhagat Singh for bombing an assembly “to make the deaf hear,” yet denounces every Kashmiri teenager who demands autonomy.

The hypocrisy of BJP inspired Godi media is evident where they celebrate people who have carried out violent struggle against the Britishers but call the Kashmiris resistance fighters as militants.