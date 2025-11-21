Identity gridlock

It is puzzling that within our own country, Pakistan, we are repeatedly questioned about who we are. Every minute, citizens are halted at check-posts and asked for identification. This constant interruption not only causes inconvenience but also creates serious problems during emergencies, when every second counts. Many people face delays reaching hospitals, offices and schools due to these repeated checks.

Such practices foster frustration and mistrust between the public and the authorities. They also raise doubts about the efficiency of the security system. If an individual has already presented valid identification, why must they be stopped again within minutes? This lack of coordination makes people feel like strangers in their own land — an alarming situation for a nation that values freedom and unity.

Despite public discomfort, the problem persists. The government has yet to address these unnecessary interruptions or introduce technological solutions to simplify the process. Until then, the issue continues to silence many voices and slow countless journeys across the country.

M ASIF

DASHT