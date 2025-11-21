Dar warns India’s suspension of Indus Water Treaty poses ‘real threat’ to regional stability

BRUSSELS: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday cautioned that India’s “illegal and unilateral” move to place the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in abeyance represents a serious danger to regional stability. He made the remarks while addressing the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum Roundtable in Brussels.

India announced in April that it was suspending the IWT following an attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 dead — an incident New Delhi blamed on Pakistan without presenting evidence. Islamabad denounced any effort to halt its water share as an “act of war”, stressing that the treaty contains no clause allowing unilateral suspension. Pakistan has since indicated it is considering legal action, citing violations of the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

Speaking at the forum, Dar said water resources must serve as instruments of cooperation rather than be “weaponised for politics”.

He reiterated that lasting peace in South Asia is impossible without a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

On Afghanistan, Dar said the situation there “remains consequential for Pakistan and for regional stability”. Pakistan’s ties with Kabul have been strained over the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), with Islamabad repeatedly urging the Afghan authorities to prevent cross-border attacks.

“We desire a peaceful, stable, connected, and prosperous Afghanistan,” he said, calling on the Taliban authorities to fulfil their commitments and take decisive steps to eliminate terrorism from their territory.

Turning to the Middle East, Dar said the crisis in Gaza “affects us all directly”. He welcomed the peace agreement reached in Sharm el-Sheikh, crediting efforts by President Trump and eight Arab and Islamic nations, including Pakistan, in securing the ceasefire.

“The ongoing atrocities in Gaza, violations of the peace accord, and the illegal occupation of Palestinian lands must end,” he said.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s position that any Middle East peace process must be credible and time-bound, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, leading to an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital.

Dar also addressed the conflict in Ukraine, noting its severe impact on global energy and food markets. Pakistan’s stance, he said, is grounded in the principles of the UN Charter.

“We hope for an early, peaceful resolution. The cooperative model adopted by the European Union offers valuable lessons, demonstrating that inclusivity and interdependence are the strongest foundations of peace and prosperity,” he concluded.