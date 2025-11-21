CM Maryam reviews record-breaking achievements, launches key reforms

Punjab CM chairs 2 nd performance review meeting to of cabinet and government departments

performance review meeting to of cabinet and government departments Informed Mines & Minerals department generated historic revenue record of Rs33b, 16.5m patients treated via ‘Clinic on Wheels’; 4.6m benefit from Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics

1.2m patients treated via medical camps, field hospitals, and ‘Clinics on Boats’ as part of Innovative flood response

13 Sahulat Bazaars operational in Lahore, 33 more to be operationalized by December across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over the second consecutive day of cabinet and departmental accountability sessions on Thursday, overseeing extensive briefings and reviewing progress on ongoing projects across all government departments.

The three-hour performance review highlighted unprecedented achievements, rigorous scrutiny, and several decisive reforms aimed at strengthening governance, public service delivery, and disaster preparedness in the province.

During the session, officials reported record-breaking performance by the Mines and Minerals Department, which generated Rs33 billion in revenue—the highest in Punjab’s history. In the health sector, government initiatives achieved remarkable outreach, with 16.5 million patients treated through the “Clinic on Wheels” service, while 46.72 lakh patients benefited from Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics. In addition, Maryam Nawaz Hospital successfully conducted over 16,700 surgeries.

Authorities briefed that more than 17,000 patients suffering from tuberculosis, hepatitis, and Type-1 diabetes received home delivery of essential medicines. During the recent floods, 12.5 lakh patients were provided medical care through a combination of medical camps, Clinics on Wheels, field hospitals, and innovative “Clinics on Boats” services.

The Mines and Minerals Ration Card Program also achieved notable milestones, with 17,655 workers issued ration cards and Rs120 million transferred directly through over 40,000 bank transactions. For the first time in Punjab, nutritious lunches were provided to over 40,000 special children, while more than 36,000 children received free medical treatment at special education centers.

Officials noted that digital monitoring systems have been launched to prevent harassment incidents in special education centers and transport systems. A door-to-door enrollment campaign for special children has begun, supported by PITB, and computer training programs for youth aged 16–18 are underway.

On disaster preparedness, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed departments to implement war-footing measures to counter potential floods. She instructed the use of temporary water tanks for rainwater harvesting and measures to address reduced water-carrying capacity in link canals. The Irrigation Department received conditional approval to hire additional staff for emergency response, and the CM commended the minister and secretary of irrigation for exemplary performance during recent floods.

The session highlighted that 13 Sahulat Bazaars are fully operational in Lahore, with 33 more to open across Punjab by December. Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics are witnessing increased patient flow, treating 3.5 million patients in OPDs alone, offering services including ANC, PNC, delivery, family planning, and immunization—all monitored through digital surveillance systems.

The first-ever Community Health Inspector Program was launched, with 636,180 families and over 3 million individuals registered across 570,777 households. Inspectors are collecting data on health, education, agriculture, and socio-economic indicators, with CM Maryam Nawaz directing full-scale implementation.

Other key announcements included approval of heart disease treatment within 45-minute decision time, outsourcing of 313 rural health centers by June 30, deployment of a telemedicine system connecting doctors and patients, and a comprehensive Health Information Management System across hospitals.

The session also launched the Punjab Value Addition Financing for Pink Salt Project, offering interest-free loans up to Rs50 million, and provided updates on the Placer Gold Project. CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized proactive water management ahead of future floods and hailed Punjab’s health reforms as a “global case study in successful governance,” reiterating the government’s commitment to home delivery of insulin, expansion of Sahulat Bazaars, and efficient, accountable service delivery.

She said, “Punjab has demonstrated unmatched performance and accountability. The milestones achieved in just one and a half years have not been accomplished in decades.”