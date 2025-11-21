CM Maryam, Philippine envoy discuss investment opportunities in Punjab

LAHORE: Philippine Ambassador Dr Emmanuel R Fernandez called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Lahore on Friday and discussed a variety of issues with her.

Bilateral relations, investment, climate change, defence cooperation and people-to-people contacts were discussed in the meeting. The meeting also discussed political, constitutional and parliamentary cooperation.

The agreed to further strengthen cooperation between the Philippines and Punjab in the meeting. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated the Philippines on the 2026 ASEAN Chairmanship.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif offered investment in Punjab to Filipino investors and assured full cooperation and facilities.

Talking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said the friendship between Pakistan and the Philippines is a strong and dignified relationship spanning 76 years. Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Lahore and the land of Punjab always keep their doors open to friendly countries.

Spiritual and cultural values, peace, humanity and harmony between Pakistan and the Philippines are our common heritage, Maryam Nawaz said. She said 25 MoUs and the 2022 Defence Cooperation Agreement between Pakistan and the Philippines are giving a new dimension to the relations.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed condolences over loss of lives in recent earthquakes and storms in the Philippines.Pakistan stands with the people of the Philippines in this hour of grief, Maryam Nawaz said.