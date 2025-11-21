Chinese premier says willing to work with Zambia, Tanzania to build new economic hub

LUSAKA: Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday that China is willing to work with Zambia and Tanzania to advance the development of a prosperity belt along the TAZARA Railway and jointly foster a new economic growth hub.

He made the remarks in Zambia’s capital, Lusaka, while attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the TAZARA revitalization project, alongside Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Tanzanian Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi.

Li noted that in September 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and President Hichilema jointly witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the TAZARA revitalization project in Beijing.

Over the past year, relevant departments and enterprises from the three countries have worked together, making significant progress and paving the way for the project’s formal commencement, Li said.

The railway, Li emphasized, serves as a bond that closely ties the peoples of China, Tanzania and Zambia. He praised the TAZARA spirit as a precious legacy forged through dedication and hard work – one that should be cherished and safeguarded.

Today, China-Africa cooperation has embarked on a new journey toward the shared dream of modernization, Li said, describing the railway as a landmark project of China-Africa cooperation.

China is ready to work with Zambia and Tanzania to ensure that this railway, filled with hope, shines with renewed splendor in the new era, injecting greater vitality into the development of Tanzania, Zambia and even the entire African continent, he added.

Li highlighted that the three governments will provide necessary support for the railway’s revitalization and urged the parties to adhere to high-quality, high-standard construction. He stressed the importance of making the project a safe, efficient and reliable landmark that sets an example for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

China will also support the implementation of more “small and beautiful” projects in areas such as healthcare, poverty alleviation and agricultural development along the railway, aiming to improve local livelihoods, he said.

He called on the three countries to use the revitalization of the railway as an opportunity to advance “hard connectivity” in infrastructure such as railways, highways and ports, while strengthening “soft connectivity” in fields like customs, commodity inspection and taxation.