Boiler explosion at Faisalabad factory kills 19

FAISALABAD: Rescue officials said on Friday that 19 people were killed after the boiler of a factory exploded early on Friday morning near Faisalabad’s Malikpur area, causing the collapse of the building and nearby structures.

In an initial statement, Rescue 1122 said that the incident occurred in Shahab Town, near the Kabbadi Stadium. The rescue service

said that the boiler explosion caused the roof of the factory and those of adjacent houses to collapse, killing four.

Later, it said that search and rescue teams had pulled out 17 people from the rubble, adding that 12 had died on the spot.

It said that the rescue operation was underway under the supervision of the district emergency officer, adding that more than 20

ambulances and fire tenders were taking part. It also said that the Faisalabad Control Room had received a call about the explosion at the factory at 5:28am.

Videos of the rescue work shared by Rescue 1122 showed workers combing through the rubble of buildings and looking for survivors. Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar directed that Rescue 1122, the fire brigade and all related agencies be provided full support.

In a statement, he said that police officers and officials should continue rescue operations to find people buried underneath the rubble. He also directed traffic police to ensure easy access to the site of the incident for ambulances and other rescue vehicles.

Last year in April, a dozen workers were injured in a steam boiler explosion at a textile mill in Faisalabad. Rescue 1122 reported that as a result of the blast, not only did fire break out in the factory, but the roof of a hall also caved in.