Balochistan wool

Sheep farming has great potential in Balochistan. The province’s vast rangelands, dry climate and traditional herding culture make it ideal for raising high-quality sheep and producing wool, meat and other by-products.

However, farmers face many problems such as lack of proper feed, diseases and poor infrastructure that not only hinders their access to markets but also make it difficult to set up a standardised process.

I request the government to support sheep farmers by providing good veterinary services, breeding centres and modern slaughterhouses. Soft loans and livestock insurance can also help them grow their business safely. By supporting sheep farming, we can improve the income of rural families and boost Balochistan’s economy.

YAHYA GHULAM JAN

TURBAT

Identity gridlock
CM Maryam reviews record-breaking achievements, launches key reforms
