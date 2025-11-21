ASEAN delegation engages IG Punjab on modern policing initiatives

ASEAN Capacity-Building Conference participants visit Central Police Office, briefed on Punjab Police reforms

IG Police Dr Usman Anwar highlights AI policing, smart surveillance, traffic management

LAHORE: Participants of the ASEAN Member States’ Capacity-Building Conference on Thursday visited the Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore and met Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, in a key engagement aimed at enhancing regional cooperation in policing, technology exchange and institutional strengthening.

The delegation was briefed on Punjab Police’s modern infrastructure, crime-control systems, service delivery reforms, and the operational challenges confronting law enforcement in the province.

During the visit, the ASEAN representatives toured various sections of the Central Police Office, including the Punjab Police Museum and the Shuhada & Ghazi Walls, where they were briefed on the force’s history, its sacrifices, and the evolution of policing practices in the province. Punjab Police also presented souvenirs to the visiting delegates, while Managing Director Safe Cities Authority, Ahsan Younas, presented a special shield to IG Punjab on behalf of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that cooperation in security and safety matters between ASEAN member countries and Punjab Police had further strengthened through the conference. He noted that the sessions held during the event focused on AI-based policing, smart surveillance, and modern traffic management solutions—areas seen as crucial for future regional collaboration.

Representatives from ASEAN nations appreciated Punjab’s Safe City initiatives, praising the technological interventions introduced to improve public safety. They said the conference would help promote the exchange of modern policing technologies and encourage continued cooperation between Pakistan and ASEAN countries.

Senior officers present during the visit included Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhary, Additional IG Operations Muhammad Ali Naikokara, DIG Headquarters Muhammad Abid Khan, DIG IT Mansoor ul Haq Rana, AIG Finance Nida Umar Chattha, AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem, and other officials.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police conducted extensive relief operations following a tragic boiler explosion at a chemical factory in the Mansoorabad Police Station area of Faisalabad. On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, senior officers and a large police contingent reached the site immediately and assisted rescue agencies.

Dr. Anwar directed Rescue 1122, the Fire Brigade, and all other relevant departments to be fully supported in retrieving those trapped under the debris. He also ordered traffic police to ensure uninterrupted access for emergency vehicles to the incident site. According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, police teams actively participated in the rescue effort in line with the IG’s directives.