Waterless Gwadar

For decades, the people of Gwadar have been hearing only promises and seeing no real action regarding their water crisis. Both government officials and other stakeholders have repeatedly pledged solutions — from providing solar panels to setting up desalination plants — yet the situation remains unchanged.

Residents are forced to buy and transport water from faraway areas, against a very hefty amount. This unbearable expense is pushing many families to leave their homes in search of basic necessities.

The government must move beyond empty promises and take immediate, practical steps to ensure a sustainable water supply for the people of Gwadar. The time for action is now.

ILYASS ZAKIR

TURBAT

