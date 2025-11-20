US Congressional Caucus lauds Punjab’s brick kiln reforms to end bonded labour

Congressmen Suozzi, Bergman applaud Punjab’s initiative against bonded labour as transformative

Highlight Punjab as pilot province for ethical, sustainable industry reforms

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Congressional Pakistan Caucus has praised the Punjab government’s initiative to modernise the province’s brick kiln industry, calling it a transformative step toward eliminating bonded labour and a move with far-reaching economic significance.

In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Congressmen Thomas Suozzi and Jack Bergman expressed their “sincere appreciation for your government’s visionary efforts to modernise Punjab’s brick kiln industry as a means to address environmental challenges and eliminate bonded labour.”

Citing the US State Department’s 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report, the lawmakers highlighted that more than 4.5 million people in Pakistan remain trapped in the entrenched peshgi system. They noted that briefings they received underscored the provincial administration’s “strong commitment to this transformative initiative.”

The letter emphasised that mechanizing and modernizing the brick kiln sector would not only help Pakistan meet international obligations but also make Punjab “a more attractive destination for foreign direct investment,” particularly for American companies seeking ethical and sustainable partnerships.

“These reforms will enhance bilateral economic relations and strengthen the overall Pakistan-US partnership,” the caucus wrote, adding that Punjab is well positioned to serve as a pilot province for the initiative.

The lawmakers reaffirmed their support, stating, “The Pakistan Caucus wholeheartedly supports all efforts to end bonded labor,” and encouraged the provincial leadership to seek assistance whenever needed.

Message of CM Maryam Nawaz on World Children’s Day

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on World Children’s Day reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare, protection, health, and education of every child, saying, “Every child of Pakistan is like my own. They are my future, my responsibility, and my highest priority.”

Highlighting the government’s child-focused initiatives, she said thousands of young lives have been saved through the Children’s Heart Surgery Program, while insulin kits are being delivered directly to children suffering from type-1 diabetes. Pakistan’s first dedicated Autism School has been established and is set to be inaugurated soon, and the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Early Education will be set up in every district to promote early learning.

She also outlined the launch of the Virtual Center for Child Safety, which employs a state-of-the-art system to tackle cases of missing children, exploitation, and other potential dangers.

The Chief Minister stressed that a strict crackdown against child labour is underway, alongside strong measures to eliminate violence and heinous crimes against children. Special initiatives have been launched to support vulnerable children, including the School Meal Program in South Punjab to combat malnutrition and ensure hunger does not hinder education.