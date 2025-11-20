UN Panel raises alarm about ‘serious Afghan-backed TTP threat’ to Pakistan

TTP’s 6,000-strong fighters receiving ‘both logistical and substantial support’ from Taliban authorities, UN Committee chief says

Islamabad flags ISIL-K, BLA, TTP as thriving under ‘Afghan Patronage,’ urging ‘fair, transparent’ 1267 sanctions decisions’

Pakistan Highlights 80,000 Terror War Casualties at UN Security Council

China calls for BLA, Majeed Brigade Listing to ‘signal zero-tolerance’; a UN briefing warns terror threats evolving as groups exploit new tech

UNITED NATIONS: The head of the UN Security Council’s 1267 al-Qaeda sanctions committee has sounded a sharp alarm over the “serious threat” posed by the Afghan Taliban-backed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), warning that the group has mounted multiple high-profile attacks in Pakistan from Afghan territory, “some of which incurred mass casualties.”

Ambassador Sandra Jensen Landi, Denmark’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, noted in her briefing to the Security Council that the TTP—with an estimated 6,000 fighters—continues to receive “both logistical and substantial support” from the de facto Taliban authorities.

She delivered the assessment as the 15-member Council heard updates from the heads of three subsidiary bodies dealing with Da’esh/al-Qaeda sanctions, UN counter-terrorism efforts and measures to prevent weapons of mass destruction from reaching non-state actors—a session that underscored how terrorism is evolving globally, particularly in Africa, where malign actors are exploiting new technologies.

Responding to the report, Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Usman Jadoon, reaffirmed Pakistan’s role as a frontline state against terrorism, recalling the country’s “invaluable sacrifices”—more than 80,000 casualties and billions of dollars in economic losses—and stressing that al-Qaeda was “decimated largely due to Pakistan’s efforts.”

“Our valiant security forces and law enforcement agencies continue to counter the terrorism threat emanating from Afghanistan where entities like ISIL-K, TTP and its affiliates, BLA and its Majeed Brigade are thriving under the patronage of their hosts and backed by our principal adversary and net destabilizer in the region,” he said, pointedly without naming India.

Ambassador Jadoon further urged that the 1267 Committee’s sanctions regime “reflect ground realities,” insisting that listing and delisting decisions must be “fair, transparent, and judicious, and without political considerations.”

He also called for the UN’s counter-terrorism system to be equipped to designate “violent, far-right, extreme right-wing, ultranationalist, xenophobic, and Islamophobic groups around the world” under a zero-tolerance approach.

China’s representative, in his remarks, pressed Committee members to support the listing of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its Majeed Brigade, saying this would “send a strong signal of zero-tolerance for terrorism.”