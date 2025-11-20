Opinion

Student safety at University of Sindh

As a student at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro Main Campus, I am concerned about the prevailing circumstances on campus. Recently, there have been multiple violations ranging from disturbances related to parties to misconduct by hostel guards and even incidents involving firearms.

A particularly distressing case emerged on social media involving the removal of a female beggar, who was reportedly mistreated by a university guard. This incident rightly provoked public outrage and resulted in the guard’s dismissal.

Furthermore, buffalos have been observed roaming freely across the main campus during university hours, which is a clear indication of inadequate security and poor management. When inquired, the administration and security officers appeared indifferent, leaving students to question their commitment to maintaining order.

In contrast, neighbouring institutions such as Mehran University and LUMS have implemented strict security protocols, including no entry without ID cards, proper check and balance systems, and a disciplined academic environment.

I request the Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh to restore the decorum of our institution, enhance security measures and establish a safe, disciplined and supportive atmosphere where students can focus on their education without fear or frustration.

ABDUL SAMAD MEMON

HYDERABAD

