Sarah Ferguson faces unexpected turmoil as family ties to Andrew resurface in ongoing crisis

Sarah Ferguson is facing renewed complications as the long-running scandal surrounding her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, intensifies across the British press. The ripple effects have now extended into her professional life, with her latest children’s book quietly withdrawn before release, according to multiple reports.

The title, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way, had initially been set for publication in early October before being shifted to a November date. Industry sources now say it has been cancelled entirely, describing the decision as unavoidable under the current circumstances.

Earlier this month, King Charles III stripped Andrew of his remaining title following ongoing scrutiny of his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein. The former prince, now Mountbatten-Windsor, was also removed from Royal Lodge, the property he shared with Ferguson, and she subsequently lost her own title as Duchess of York.

Ferguson, who was married to him from 1986 to 1996 and shares two daughters with him, has also dealt with fallout from earlier revelations involving Epstein, including reports of a loan and apologetic emails she had sent after criticising him publicly. Several charities distanced themselves from her following those disclosures.

The broader scandal has continued to escalate after Virginia Giuffre—who accused Andrew of sexual abuse—reached a major settlement with him before her death. Friends of Ferguson have expressed increasing concern over how the renewed wave of publicity is affecting her, noting that she appears to be struggling under the intensified spotlight.