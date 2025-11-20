Railways, Punjab join hands to green tracks for a cleaner future

Minister Hanif Abbasi inaugurates first phase of Urban Tree Plantation Drive along railway tracks

First phase covers Mandi Bahauddin, Malakwal, Sargodha, and Bhalwal railway routes

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday officially launched the first phase of the Urban Tree Plantation Drive along railway tracks in Punjab, a move aimed at promoting environmental sustainability, enhancing greenery, and contributing to a greener, eco-friendly Punjab.

The initiative, a joint effort between Pakistan Railways and the Punjab Government, is part of a broader strategy to strengthen green infrastructure, improve climate resilience, and enhance the travel experience for railway passengers across the province.

During the inauguration ceremony, Minister Abbasi flagged off the first phase of the plantation drive, which will cover multiple railway routes, including Mandi Bahauddin, Malakwal, Sargodha, and Bhulwal.

In Mandi Bahauddin, the campaign was formally inaugurated in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner.

Abbasi said the initiative is being implemented under the Chief Minister of Punjab’s Green and Clean Punjab Vision, which seeks to transform the province into a model of environmental sustainability. He assured full support for the drive and said that tree plantation along railway tracks will soon be expanded across Punjab.

The Railways Minister highlighted the environmental and social benefits of the campaign, noting that planting trees along railway corridors is expected to significantly reduce air pollution, provide shade for railway staff and passengers, and enhance the aesthetic appeal of train routes. He described the drive as a key step towards building an eco-friendly railway system, adding that it will also contribute to Pakistan’s broader climate resilience goals.

Officials present at the event lauded the initiative, describing it as a model project that combines public infrastructure development with environmental conservation. The drive is expected to serve as a blueprint for similar tree plantation initiatives across the country, fostering awareness about the importance of greenery and environmental protection.

Through this drive, Pakistan Railways aims to integrate sustainability into its core operations and create a greener, healthier, and more pleasant travel environment for all passengers.