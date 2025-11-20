PTI accuses police of brutality against Imran Khan’s sisters outside Adiala Jail

Party says Aleema, Noreen and Dr. Uzma Khan manhandled and violently detained during peaceful sit-in outside Adiala jail

Says KP Minister Meena Afridi, MNA Shahid Khattak, and party workers also reportedly beaten and detained

Party vows continued peaceful protests, calling ‘operation’ a blatant assault on human dignity and constitutional rights

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday accused police of manhandling and violently detaining the sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where they had staged a sit-in after being denied their weekly meeting with the incarcerated PTI founder.

The party described the incident as an unprecedented assault on human dignity, constitutional rights, and democratic norms, and vowed to take legal action.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Strong Condemnation of the Assault & Arrests of Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Sisters Outside Adiala Jail: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly and unequivocally condemns the inhumane, unlawful, and disgraceful treatment inflicted today on the… — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 18, 2025

The incident occurred during a protest outside the jail late on Tuesday, where the PTI leaders and workers had gathered to demand his routine court-mandated weekly family visits, which the jail administration did not allow. Following the denial, party members and the PTI founder’s family staged a sit-in outside the jail, criticizing the authorities for violating the court order.

Police violently detained Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi, and Dr Uzma Khan from where they were sitting peacefully outside Adiala Jail after yet again being denied their weekly visit with their brother. KP provincial minister Meena Khan Afridi, MNA Shahid… pic.twitter.com/RsbthC0T53 — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 18, 2025

In a press conference on Wednesday, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, accompanied by Imran’s sisters and party leaders, announced that the PTI would approach the Supreme Court, arguing that when Imran’s family and party workers were barred from meeting him, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) remained silent. The PTI had previously moved the IHC, seeking family meetings, and the court had issued a verbal order directing authorities to allow the visits. Despite this, restrictions persisted.

جب سے عمران خان صاحب جیل میں ہیں ہم ملاقات کے سلسلے میں تقریباً ساڑھے چار سو دن جیل آئے ہم نے کبھی کوئی قانون نہیں توڑا الٹا یہ قانون توڑتے ہیں۔ جیل مینوئل کے مطابق بھی ملاقات ہمارا حق ہے اور عدالتی حکم کے مطابق بھی ہفتے میں دو بار فیملی ، وکلاء اور سیاسی رفقاء کی ملاقات کروانی… pic.twitter.com/hW1d4A072t — Azhar Mashwani (official) (@AzharMashwaniPk) November 19, 2025

Aleema Khan, speaking at the press conference, reiterated that all protests outside Adiala Jail had been peaceful. She alleged that one of her sisters, a doctor, had been detained by police for hours last week, and that police personnel stationed outside the jail had repeatedly misbehaved with them. “Yesterday too, we weren’t allowed to meet [Imran] and were protesting peacefully,” she said.

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi denounced the police action against Imran’s sisters and the attempted arrests of PTI lawmakers. Former president Arif Alvi said, “This is today’s Pakistan — where the sanctity of a woman’s veil is violated. The sisters’ only fault was that they came to meet their brother.”

Earlier in a post on social media platform X after midnight, the PTI said Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi, and Dr. Uzma Khan were “sitting peacefully” outside the jail when police intervened. The party added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Minister Meena Khan Afridi, MNA Shahid Khattak, and other party workers, including women, were subjected to violence and forcibly picked up by police.”

Imran Khan’s sisters say that neither they nor the other female party supporters who were beaten, abused and harassed yesterday will be intimidated. pic.twitter.com/uM7kFVUIgS — PTI USA Official (@PTIOfficialUSA) November 19, 2025

The PTI condemned the use of police force during what should have been routine visits. “What should be routine weekly court-mandated family visits, in accordance with Imran Khan’s rights as a prisoner, are being used as a tool of oppression and violence against his family members and supporters,” the party said.

Videos shared by the party on social media depicted Aleema and Dr. Uzma surrounding Noreen, who appeared visibly shaken. Aleema said that police personnel were dragging Noreen on the road, causing her hands to tremble.

In a later video, Noreen alleged that female police officials grabbed her by her hair and forced her to the ground, adding, “I didn’t understand it. I still don’t understand what happened,” while emphasizing that PTI workers had been sitting peacefully.

میں کھڑی تھی کہ پیچھے سے مجھے پولیس والی نے بالوں سے پکڑ کر زمین پر پھینکا باقی ویڈیو میں آپ لوگ دیکھ سکتے کیا کیا۔ اس پر افسوس ہی کر سکتے ہیں کہ یہ کس حد تک گر چکے ہیں۔ نورین خان نیازی pic.twitter.com/MpVZC2uwu0 — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 18, 2025

Aleema said that at one point, Noreen was “practically unconscious” as she was dragged on the floor. “Thank goodness we saw and managed to set her free,” she added. Aleema also maintained that the incident would not intimidate them, and a press conference would be held later, asserting: “The way the women dragged us, ripped away our chaddors … they should be ashamed.”

میری بہن تقریباً بے ہوش تھیں ان کو بالوں سے پکڑ کر گھسیٹا جارہا تھا ، وہ تو شکر ہے ہمیں نظر آگیا ہم نے جاکر چھڑوایا یہ کیا سمجھتے ہم اس ظلم کو قبول کرکے چپ کرکے بیٹھ جائیں گے؟ ہم ڈر جائیں گے؟ ہم نہیں ڈرنے والے۔ یہ فرعون ہیں، یزید ہیں ان کے خلاف ہم کھڑے ہونگے۔ یہ جو کچھ ہورہا تھا… pic.twitter.com/ulSXYoqF33 — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 18, 2025

The PTI also alleged that the family had been denied a meeting with Imran because Asim Munir’s notification had not yet been signed, blocking access to the party founder. The party condemned the “inhumane, unlawful, and disgraceful treatment” of Imran’s sisters, stating that they had arrived at the jail along with the legal team on Tuesday but were forced to wait until night. “By 10pm, despite spending twelve hours under severe distress, the Punjab government ordered an appalling operation that no civilised or democratic society could ever justify,” the party added.

The PTI further alleged that the area where the sisters were seated had been intentionally flooded with water, and lights were switched off, plunging the site into darkness. “In the ensuing chaos, police physically assaulted Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan, Noreen Khan, and Uzma Khan,” it said. One sister was reportedly dragged across the road, manhandled, and violently detained despite her cries and the pleas of onlookers.

The party described the incident as a new level of state oppression and cruelty, stating it represented an unprecedented attack on human dignity, constitutional freedoms, and moral norms.

Religious leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas described the incident as a “slap in the face of humanity” and “the worst abuse of state power.” PTI leaders Sher Afzal Marwat and Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari also condemned the incident, calling the state’s actions a new low and demanding that such abuse of power end immediately.

The PTI vowed to continue peaceful protests, emphasizing that the harassment of Imran Khan’s family represents a systematic attempt to intimidate the party, its supporters, and the family of its incarcerated leader, and called for accountability to prevent further erosion of human and constitutional rights.