PM Shehbaz hails Pakistan’s positive image, peace through hosting international cricket events

Prime Minister hosts Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe cricket teams, lauds sportsmanship and dedication

Emphasizes Pakistan’s commitment to hosting international events and promoting youth engagement in sports, underscores cricket as a tool to strengthen regional friendship

PCB Chairman praised for professional management and excellent arrangements of Tri-Nation Series

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the continuous hosting of international cricket events in Pakistan is a clear reflection of the country’s positive image, peace, and stability.

The premier made these remarks while hosting a luncheon at the PM House in honour of the cricket teams of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, who are participating in the ongoing Tri-Nation Series.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses a banquet he hosted in honour of cricket teams of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe who are currently participating in the Tri-Nations Series in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/BYBKxPlPyI — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 19, 2025

Addressing the gathering, PM Shehbaz Sharif commended the passion, skill, and dedication demonstrated by all three teams, highlighting that the players were representing their respective countries exemplarily on and off the field. He urged the players to continue displaying sportsmanship and mutual respect in their matches, setting a guiding example for the younger generation of cricket enthusiasts.

The luncheon was attended by senior officials, including Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi. Diplomats, including Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral Fred Seniviratne and Zimbabwean High Commissioner Titus Abu Basutu, were also present.

The prime minister lauded PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for successfully conducting all matches of the series with excellent arrangements, effective strategy, and high professional standards. He noted that the ongoing Tri-Nation Series was delivering top-quality cricket, providing fans with an engaging sporting spectacle.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا وزیراعظم ہاؤس اسلام آباد میں ٹرائی نیشن سیریز میں شریک پاکستان، سری لنکا اور زمبابوے کی کرکٹ ٹیموں کے اعزاز میں ظہرانہ۔ ظہرانے میں وزیر اعلیٰ سندھ سید مراد علی شاہ، وزیر داخلہ و چیئرمین پی سی بی سید محسن رضا نقوی، وفاقی وزیر اطلاعات و نشریات عطا اللہ… pic.twitter.com/O8I4c4B2M6 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 19, 2025

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that cricket would continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation among Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, and reiterated the government’s commitment to hosting international teams in the same spirit in the future.

PM Shehbaz meets Science & Technology Minister

In a related development, the prime minister also met Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Magsi at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday. Former Senate Chairman and Balochistan Assembly member Sadiq Sanjrani attended the meeting, according to an official PMO release.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Magsi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif; Former Chairman Senate and Member of Provincial Assembly Sadiq Sanjarani is also present. pic.twitter.com/vIstJ5DUTY — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 19, 2025

During the discussion, matters pertaining to the Ministry of Science and Technology were reviewed, and the leaders exchanged views on the broader national landscape, including the current political situation.

The meetings reflected the government’s ongoing focus on promoting sports, scientific advancement, and effective governance as key pillars of Pakistan’s international image and domestic progress.