PM Shehbaz hails Pakistan’s positive image, peace through hosting international cricket events

By Staff Report
  • Prime Minister hosts Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe cricket teams, lauds sportsmanship and dedication
  • Emphasizes Pakistan’s commitment to hosting international events and promoting youth engagement in sports, underscores cricket as a tool to strengthen regional friendship
  • PCB Chairman praised for professional management and excellent arrangements of Tri-Nation Series

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the continuous hosting of international cricket events in Pakistan is a clear reflection of the country’s positive image, peace, and stability.

The premier made these remarks while hosting a luncheon at the PM House in honour of the cricket teams of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, who are participating in the ongoing Tri-Nation Series.

Addressing the gathering, PM Shehbaz Sharif commended the passion, skill, and dedication demonstrated by all three teams, highlighting that the players were representing their respective countries exemplarily on and off the field. He urged the players to continue displaying sportsmanship and mutual respect in their matches, setting a guiding example for the younger generation of cricket enthusiasts.

The luncheon was attended by senior officials, including Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi. Diplomats, including Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral Fred Seniviratne and Zimbabwean High Commissioner Titus Abu Basutu, were also present.

The prime minister lauded PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for successfully conducting all matches of the series with excellent arrangements, effective strategy, and high professional standards. He noted that the ongoing Tri-Nation Series was delivering top-quality cricket, providing fans with an engaging sporting spectacle.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that cricket would continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation among Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, and reiterated the government’s commitment to hosting international teams in the same spirit in the future.

PM Shehbaz meets Science & Technology Minister

In a related development, the prime minister also met Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Magsi at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday. Former Senate Chairman and Balochistan Assembly member Sadiq Sanjrani attended the meeting, according to an official PMO release.

During the discussion, matters pertaining to the Ministry of Science and Technology were reviewed, and the leaders exchanged views on the broader national landscape, including the current political situation.

The meetings reflected the government’s ongoing focus on promoting sports, scientific advancement, and effective governance as key pillars of Pakistan’s international image and domestic progress.

Deputy PM Dar engages EU leadership on GSP+, trade and strategic partnerships
Envoy reaffirms Moscow's readiness to mediate disputes between Pakistan, its neighbours
