New AJK PM vows to restore public trust in institutions by removing sense of deprivation

Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore terms this six-month government a ‘trailer’ of the next government to come

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has reaffirmed his commitment to restore people’s trust in the government by removing deprivations.

Speaking to media and people gathered at his office on Wednesday, PM Rathore said, “We have to restore the people’s trust and confidence in the government as well as the state institutions by improving service delivery.” Since the announcement of the new government, he said, jubilant workers right from Bhimber to Taubat are celebrating the change.

“Politics and political activities have been restored across the liberated territory,” he said, adding that while there was a time when the people took to the streets but today the same people carrying flags of political parties in their hands vividly reflects their trust in the system.

Describing his government as a people’s government, he said serving common masses without any sense of discrimination was his sole mission.

This six-month government, he said, is a trailer of the next government to come. While speaking to a delegation from his home constituency of Haveli, the Prime Minister said,” If you wish to make history, do not limit me to appointments and transfers.”

“My father Raja Mumtaz Hussain Rathore ruled for nine months, but he is still remembered for his selfless services to the people,” he added. He assured the visiting delegations that his government will play its full role to remove a sense of deprivation amongst the people and raise their standard of living.”We have little time but we will not waste a single moment”, he remarked.

Speaking on this occasion, Senior Minister Mian Abdul Waheed said that although Raja Mumtaz Hussain Rathore’s term as the prime minister was short, he would always be remembered as the prime minister of hearts. “In these six months, we have to lay a solid foundation for the government that will come after 2026 “, he said, adding that next coming government is also of the PPP.

Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore gets warm welcome as new AJK PM

Earlier the newly-appointed AJK Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore received a warm welcome from government employees and people from various parts of Azad Kashmir upon his arrival at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday.

A large number of people from across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including PPP workers, were present at the Prime Minister’s Office to greet him.

People from different walks of life visited the PM House to extend their heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore on assuming office.

On the occasion, PM Rathore acknowledged the crowd’s support, waving to the people who had gathered to welcome him.