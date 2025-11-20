IHC extends stay order against auction of 20 cricket and football grounds in capital until Nov 28

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the stay order against the auction of 20 cricket and football grounds in the federal capital until November 28.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the Sports Journalists Association’s petition against the auction of 10 cricket and 10 football grounds in the federal capital.

Lawyer Umar Ijaz Gilani appeared on behalf of the petitioner, and lawyer Sabeen appeared on behalf of the CDA, while no one appeared on behalf of the MCI.

During the hearing, Justice Inaam expressed annoyance over the delay in submitting a response.

The court directed the CDA and MCI to submit their responses at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till Friday.