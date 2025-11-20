NATIONAL

Envoy reaffirms Moscow’s readiness to mediate disputes between Pakistan, its neighbours

By Staff Report
  • Ambassador Albert Khorev offers support in mediating Pakistan-India and Afghanistan conflicts amid regional tensions
  • Highlights Pakistan’s role in Greater Eurasian Partnership, stressing regional solutions to conflicts

ISLAMABAD: Russia on Wednesday offered its support in mediating Pakistan’s conflicts with India and Afghanistan, as tensions continue to simmer along the country’s eastern and western borders. The offer came amid ongoing friction with India following the four-day war in May and a brief skirmish with the Afghan Taliban last month.

Speaking at a discussion organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert Khorev reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to mediate disputes between Pakistan and its neighbouring countries. “We also share mutual concern about regional security, especially the situation in Afghanistan, and support continued cooperation to ensure peace, counter terrorism, and contribute to social and economic development,” he said.

Ambassador Khorev described Pakistan as an important regional partner, noting its significance within President Vladimir Putin’s Greater Eurasian Partnership initiative, which promotes resolving regional issues through regional actors. He also observed that tensions among South Asian nations are “often provoked by external states.”

Pakistan has welcomed mediation efforts from friendly countries in the past. Earlier this month, the Foreign Office (FO) expressed appreciation for Iran’s mediation efforts, stating, “We are confident that they can play an important role in promoting peace.” Islamabad also regretted the breakdown of peace negotiations previously mediated by Qatar and Turkey, following week-long clashes with Afghan Taliban forces last month.

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes erupted on October 12, when Taliban forces, backed by affiliated militants, launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistani posts. Pakistan retaliated with precision strikes inside Afghanistan, including in Kabul and Kandahar, killing more than 200 Taliban and affiliated militants.

Twenty-three Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom defending the homeland. Pakistan has accused elements within the Afghan Taliban regime of acting under Indian influence to destabilize the region. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif previously called it a “proxy war” orchestrated by India to offset losses during the May conflict.

The Pakistan-India conflict in May erupted after India conducted missile strikes inside Pakistan, targeting civilian infrastructure in response to the Pahalgam attack. Pakistan downed multiple Indian fighter jets, including French-made Rafales, and launched Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, striking over 20 Indian military sites.

Pakistani JF-17 Thunder jets destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system in Adampur using hypersonic missiles. The clashes, which marked the deepest strikes into each other’s territories in 50 years, ended on May 10 following a US-brokered ceasefire.

