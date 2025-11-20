ECP summons KP CM Afridi over ‘irresponsible’ remarks

HARIPUR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday took notice of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s remarks about the forthcoming by-election in NA-18 Haripur, saying his comments could endanger election staff and compromise the integrity of the poll.

Afridi, speaking at a PTI rally in Abbottabad’s Havelian on Wednesday, had warned against any attempt to “manipulate” the November 23 by-election. In a statement, the ECP said the chief minister’s speech amounted to threatening the district administration, police and polling staff, and was likely to incite the public ahead of voting day.

The commission issued notices to Afridi and Shehrnaz Omar Ayub, the PTI candidate for NA-18, summoning them on Friday for alleged violations of the Elections Act 2017 and the ECP’s code of conduct. Shehrnaz is contesting the seat vacated after her husband Omar Ayub lost it following his disqualification in August.

The ECP directed the provincial election commissioner to urgently consult KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and the provincial police chief to put precautionary measures in place. It noted in its letter that Afridi’s comments contravened Section 170 of the Elections Act and Clauses 10 and 18 of the code of conduct.

The commission also warned that legal action would be taken against any person or public office holder attempting to interfere in the conduct of the by-poll. Similar instructions were issued to Punjab’s election commissioner, where by-elections are also scheduled.

Separately, the ECP wrote to the interior secretary seeking the deployment of civil armed forces and the Pakistan Army for “foolproof security” in NA-18. The letter said Afridi’s language amounted to harassment and undue influence on election officials, which could impede the performance of their duties.

At Wednesday’s rally, Afridi said the country was heading toward an important political moment and accused state institutions of failing in their responsibilities. Several PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Senator Faisal Javed and MNA Junaid Akbar, also addressed the gathering.

PTI-backed Shehrnaz will face PML-N’s Babar Nawaz Khan in Sunday’s contest. Observers say Haripur’s politics continues to be shaped by patronage networks rather than ideology, while no woman has ever won a direct National Assembly or provincial assembly seat from the district.