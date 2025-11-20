NATIONAL

Dar urges EU firms to exploit Pakistan’s investment potential

By Staff Correspondent

BRUSSELS: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday highlighting Pakistan’s attractive investment prospects across key sectors like agriculture, textiles, housing, and information technology, urged leading European companies to seize these opportunities by making investments in the country.

The deputy prime minister, addressing a dinner reception he hosted in honor of Members of the European Parliament at Pakistan House during his visit here, said that Pakistan attached special importance to its multilateral and bilateral relations with the EU and considered it a vital pillar for peace, stability, reconstruction, and development.

DPM Dar is visiting Brussels to participate in the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum and co-chair the seventh Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue with his counterpart Kaja Kallas.

The dinner was attended by key MEPs, including the Chair of the South Asia Relations Committee, Vice-Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, coordinators of the International Trade Committee, Security and Defense Committee, and Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as key EU parliamentarians.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, EU Ambassador to Pakistan Raimundas Karoblis, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the EU, Belgium, and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi were also present.

The deputy prime minister calling Pakistan-EU partnership a reflection of regional peace and stability, said that Pakistan desired to further strengthen this partnership in economic, political, commercial, and areas of mutual interest.

He told the gathering that as the world’s fifth-most populous country with over 60% youth population, Pakistan had emerged as a rising economy offering attractive opportunities for international investment.

Dar said that the GSP Plus mechanism between Pakistan and the EU had significantly increased the volume of bilateral trade and investment.

