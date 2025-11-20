Cricket returns to Faisalabad 

After a long gap of 17 years, international cricket has returned to Faisalabad. The historic Iqbal Stadium, which has hosted many important matches in the past, was once again brimming with energy, colour and the unparalleled cries of spectators as Pakistan and South Africa, the two top cricketing nations, faced off in a one-day game.

The return of international cricket to Faisalabad is not just a sporting event, but an indication of the growing status of Pakistan as a safe and passionate sports destination. Fans from all across Punjab and other provinces gathered in large numbers waving flags and chanting for their teams, creating an atmosphere that reminded everyone of the golden cricketing days.

The local community has shown overwhelming enthusiasm. Hotels were fully booked, businesses thrived and the streets were decorated with banners and lights. This match has brought not only entertainment but also economic activity and national pride.

The PCB deserves appreciation for choosing Faisalabad as a venue once again. Such initiatives strengthen regional cricket and give fans from all cities a chance to witness international action firsthand. This match has reignited the city’s cricketing spirit and local fans look forward to more international events.

HASAN ZAHID

WAH CANTT