CPC holds symposium to commemorate 110th birth anniversary of Hu Yaobang

BEIJING: The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Thursday held a symposium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of Hu Yaobang, a former prominent Party leader.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech, calling for emulating Hu’s lofty demeanor and venerable conduct in pressing ahead to secure solid progress in all undertakings.

In his speech, Xi recalled Hu’s glorious life and extraordinary contributions. Speaking highly of his indomitable revolutionary will, Xi urged all Party members to follow Hu’s example by holding fast to their ideals and convictions, staying loyal to the Party, throwing themselves into advancing Chinese modernization, and working hard toward their shared, high ideal.

Describing Hu as one who grounded his efforts in reality, Xi called on the Party members to seek truth from facts and remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth.

Hu championed and advanced reform and opening up and devoted enormous energy to socialist modernization, Xi said, calling on all Party members to push ahead with comprehensively deepening reform to galvanize and strengthen the vitality of society.

Xi noted that Hu had a deep love for the people and had carried out concrete, meaningful initiatives to develop the economy and help people lead better lives, urging Party members to follow Hu’s example by making solid efforts to continuously enhance the people’s sense of gain, happiness and security.

Xi stressed that Hu had placed great emphasis on rectifying the Party’s conduct, calling on all Party members, especially leading officials, to follow his example by maintaining integrity and upholding the political character of Communists as honest, upright and free from corruption.

Presiding over the meeting, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, urged efforts to advance the cause of building a strong nation and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

Li Xi, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, was present at this meeting.