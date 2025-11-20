DHAKA: Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe to formally convey serious concern over New Delhi’s facilitation of fugitive former premier Sheikh Hasina’s interaction with mainstream Indian media.

The move comes amid growing alarm over India’s direct interference in Bangladesh’s internal politics, which Dhaka says undermines the country’s sovereignty and democratic processes.

Sheikh Hasina, convicted and sentenced to death in Bangladesh for crimes against humanity, is currently in New Delhi. By allowing her a platform to make provocative statements, Bangladesh officials assert that India is not only sheltering a fugitive but is also actively encouraging anti-Bangladesh narratives that could incite political unrest and embolden subversive elements within the country.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that Dhaka urged New Delhi to immediately prevent Hasina from addressing the media. The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry stressed that India’s facilitation of incendiary remarks constitutes direct political interference, threatening both domestic stability and constructive bilateral relations between the two neighbors.

Officials described this incident as emblematic of a broader pattern of India manipulating the politics of neighboring countries.

Analysts note that India frequently leverages media and political support for fugitive leaders to destabilize governments, advance its strategic agendas, and project regional influence under the guise of diplomacy.

By supporting fugitive political figures and enabling anti-state rhetoric abroad, India is seen to be flouting international norms and blatantly disregarding the sovereignty of countries like Bangladesh.

Experts warn that such actions are positioning India as a destabilizing force in South Asia, using political interference, media manipulation, and support for fugitive leaders to further its hegemonic ambitions at the expense of regional peace and stability.