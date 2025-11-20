AFP greets Arshad Nadeem, Yasir Sultan on gold, silver triumph in Islamic Games

LAHORE: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has congratulated the nation and extended heartfelt felicitations to gold medallist Arshad Nadeem and silver medallist Yasir Sultan Mayo for delivering a historic achievement at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, a result that has placed Pakistan firmly in the international athletics spotlight.

For the first time in the history of the Islamic Solidarity Games, Pakistan secured both gold and silver in the same event, as star Olympian Arshad Nadeem clinched the top honour in the men’s javelin throw, followed by the exceptional performance of Yasir Sultan, who sealed the silver medal. The rare 1–2 finish marks one of Pakistan’s greatest achievements in global athletics.

Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Chairman South Asian Athletics Federation and Vice President Asian Athletics, commended the athletes, the nation, and the AFP for this landmark accomplishment. He said that the historic double podium “has elevated Pakistan’s stature in the world of athletics and reflects the unwavering hard work, discipline, and resolve of our athletes.”

Brig (R) Wajahat Hussain Sahi, President AFP, also extended warm congratulations to both medal winners and their coach Fayyaz Bukhari, praising their professionalism, discipline, and consistency. He lauded the result as a defining moment for Pakistan, noting that the federation’s long-term athlete development strategy is now yielding remarkable results on major international stages.

The AFP leadership highlighted that these medals are the product of years of persistent efforts by athletes, coaches, technical teams, and support staff across the federation. “Our commitment, planning, and continuous investment in talent are now translating into historic achievements,” the AFP stated, reaffirming its mission to take Pakistan’s athletics to new heights.

AFP President Wajahat Hussain Sahi offered special praise for Yasir Sultan Mayo, acknowledging his rapid rise and expressing confidence in his bright future. “Yasir represents the next generation of world-class Pakistani throwers. His silver medal is only the beginning,” he said and pledged to continue identifying and nurturing young talent, elevating coaching standards, and ensuring that Pakistani athletes remain competitive at Asian and world levels.