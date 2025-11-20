49 officers promoted to Inspector rank as police fast-track reform

Punjab Police promote 1,047 officers this year; 3,456 in three years amid push for merit and modernization

LAHORE: On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Central Police Office on Wednesday hosted a promotion rank-pinning ceremony during which the IG formally decorated 49 newly promoted Inspectors—including 18 from Sheikhupura, 17 from Sargodha, and 14 from Sahiwal—as part of a wider promotion drive that has elevated 1,047 officers this year and 3,456 officers over the past three years from Sub-Inspector to Inspector.

A large number of parents, children, and family members attended the ceremony as IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for her support and provision of resources to Punjab Police.

He said that seven promotion boards were held this year for promotions from sub-inspector to inspector, through which 1,047 officers were promoted. Over the past nearly three years, a total of 3,456 officers have been promoted through 27 promotion boards.

IG Punjab directed that effective use of artificial intelligence and information technology must be ensured for smart policing and improved service delivery. He also emphasized maintaining cleanliness at police stations and offices “like one’s own home” and treating citizens with courtesy.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Establishment-II Captain (R) Liaqat Ali Malik, AIGs, SPs and SDPOs attended the ceremony.

Police Intensifies Operations to Curb Smog, Air Pollution

Meanwhile, Punjab Police’s vigorous operations to curb smog, prevent air pollution, and protect the environment continued across the province. During the last 24 hours, 23 cases were registered under the anti-smog crackdown in several districts, including Lahore, and violators were arrested.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, fines worth Rs1,354,000 were imposed on 556 individuals, while 46 people were issued warnings. In the past 24 hours, authorities reported 2 violations of crop residue burning, 336 related to smoke-emitting vehicles, 4 industrial violations, and 6 brick kiln violations.

The spokesperson added that this year, a total of 2,749 cases have been registered in Lahore and other districts, with 2,422 violators arrested. Fines exceeding Rs225.7 million have been imposed on 94,695 individuals, while 13,411 warnings have been issued. This year, 1,762 crop-burning violations, 57,310 smoke-emitting vehicle violations, 1,489 industrial violations, and 2,158 brick kiln violations have been recorded.