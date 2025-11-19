Vivek Oberoi faces backlash for omitting Atif Aslam’s credits from Tere Liye

Vivek Oberoi, the Bollywood actor, has sparked a fresh controversy after a video of him vibing to the popular song Tere Liye went viral. The song, originally featured in the film Kailasa and picturized on him, was a hit largely due to the soulful vocals of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam. However, in the video, Oberoi credited every artist involved in the song—except Atif Aslam, the singer whose contribution was central to its success. Instead, he gave credit to Shreya Ghoshal for the female vocals.

This omission did not sit well with many social media users, particularly Pakistanis, who were quick to express their outrage. Critics accused Oberoi of disrespecting Atif Aslam and ignoring the artist’s significant role in the song’s success. One fan remarked, “Atif Aslam doesn’t need his validation; he is a legend—he doesn’t need to be acknowledged by a flop actor.” Others suggested that Oberoi’s actions stemmed from an inherent dislike for Pakistan, with one user commenting, “What Salman Khan did to him was the best thing—he deserved it.”

While some fans ridiculed Oberoi, others joked, “I didn’t know Shreya Ghoshal sounds like Atif Aslam,” emphasizing the absurdity of his claim.

Atif Aslam, whose voice was the main attraction of *Tere Liye*, has continued to enjoy immense popularity despite the controversy. Many fans defended the singer, asserting that his talent and reputation stand far above the drama unfolding on social media.

Oberoi’s omission of Atif Aslam from the credits has only fueled the growing discontent, with critics accusing him of ignoring the significance of the Pakistani artist’s work. Meanwhile, some social media users extended their trolling to other artists, such as Atif Aslam and Talha Anjum, questioning their collaborations with India.

As the backlash continues, it remains to be seen whether Vivek Oberoi will address the controversy or issue an apology for his actions.