US grants Saudi Arabia economic, defense benefits as ‘major non-NATO ally’

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has been officially designated a major non-NATO ally by the United States, reviving a strategic partnership and opening the door for broad economic, defense, and technological cooperation, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

The designation grants Riyadh benefits similar to those extended to key strategic partners outside the NATO framework, including access to advanced military equipment, defense cooperation, and economic incentives. While it does not include mutual defense guarantees enjoyed by NATO members, the move signals Washington’s prioritization of its relationship with the world’s top oil exporter.

During the announcement, Trump said the designation elevates US-Saudi military cooperation, citing recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities as enhancing the kingdom’s security. The two countries also signed agreements on arms sales, civil nuclear energy collaboration, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged to increase Saudi investments in the US to $1 trillion, up from a previous $600 billion commitment. Analysts noted that the designation strengthens Trump’s Middle East strategy, placing Saudi Arabia alongside other major partners like Israel, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, though without NATO-style collective defense obligations.

The move comes amid a gradual diplomatic shift in the US and global perception of Saudi Arabia, following the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which had previously strained bilateral relations. The agreements are seen as cementing long-term strategic and economic cooperation between Washington and Riyadh.