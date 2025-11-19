World

US grants Saudi Arabia economic, defense benefits as ‘major non-NATO ally’

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has been officially designated a major non-NATO ally by the United States, reviving a strategic partnership and opening the door for broad economic, defense, and technological cooperation, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

The designation grants Riyadh benefits similar to those extended to key strategic partners outside the NATO framework, including access to advanced military equipment, defense cooperation, and economic incentives. While it does not include mutual defense guarantees enjoyed by NATO members, the move signals Washington’s prioritization of its relationship with the world’s top oil exporter.

During the announcement, Trump said the designation elevates US-Saudi military cooperation, citing recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities as enhancing the kingdom’s security. The two countries also signed agreements on arms sales, civil nuclear energy collaboration, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged to increase Saudi investments in the US to $1 trillion, up from a previous $600 billion commitment. Analysts noted that the designation strengthens Trump’s Middle East strategy, placing Saudi Arabia alongside other major partners like Israel, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, though without NATO-style collective defense obligations.

The move comes amid a gradual diplomatic shift in the US and global perception of Saudi Arabia, following the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which had previously strained bilateral relations. The agreements are seen as cementing long-term strategic and economic cooperation between Washington and Riyadh.

Previous article
Chinese premier says determination to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia consistent
Next article
Pakistan, Russia FMs express satisfaction over ‘positive trajectory’ of bilateral ties
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

How smart governance turned oil into opportunity

Seventy years after the discovery of oil first put Karamay on China’s industrial map, the city stands as one of the most compelling stories...

Air India eyes China airspace as Pakistan ban hits carrier’s operational costs

Parliament mother of state institutions

Trump’s nuclear gamble

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.