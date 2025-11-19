Tauseeq Haider responds to Naeema Butt’s comments about Hania Aamir

Tauseeq Haider, who worked with Hania Aamir in his debut drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, has addressed the recent statements made by Naeema Butt regarding Hania. The drama, which became a big hit, earned Haider praise for his measured performance, and he has since spoken positively about his experience in the acting industry.

Naeema Butt, who played the role of Rubab in the drama, publicly shared her frustrations about feeling sidelined and disrespected by the crew, particularly Hania Aamir. In an interview, Naeema expressed that despite working closely with someone, you can never truly know them. She also mentioned that when a side character outperforms the lead, it can create tensions.

In response, Tauseeq Haider acknowledged the different experiences of actors on set but praised Hania Aamir, calling her respectful and sweet from day one. He emphasized that their interactions have always been positive, and he described her as a “10/10” as a person. Haider also commended her acting abilities, stating that she did a great job on the project.

Regarding Naeema Butt, Haider noted that she is also a talented actress, whose work speaks for itself. He clarified that he could only share his personal experience, which was positive, and reiterated that every actor has their own unique experience on set.