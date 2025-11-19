Tauseeq Haider responds to Naeema Butt’s comments about Hania Aamir

Tauseeq Haider, who worked with Hania Aamir in his debut drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, has addressed the recent statements made by Naeema Butt regarding Hania. The drama, which became a big hit, earned Haider praise for his measured performance, and he has since spoken positively about his experience in the acting industry.
Naeema Butt, who played the role of Rubab in the drama, publicly shared her frustrations about feeling sidelined and disrespected by the crew, particularly Hania Aamir. In an interview, Naeema expressed that despite working closely with someone, you can never truly know them. She also mentioned that when a side character outperforms the lead, it can create tensions.
In response, Tauseeq Haider acknowledged the different experiences of actors on set but praised Hania Aamir, calling her respectful and sweet from day one. He emphasized that their interactions have always been positive, and he described her as a “10/10” as a person. Haider also commended her acting abilities, stating that she did a great job on the project.
Regarding Naeema Butt, Haider noted that she is also a talented actress, whose work speaks for itself. He clarified that he could only share his personal experience, which was positive, and reiterated that every actor has their own unique experience on set.
Interesting blog post. What I would like to bring about is that personal computer memory should be purchased in case your computer still can’t cope with that which you do by using it. One can deploy two RAM boards containing 1GB each, as an illustration, but not certainly one of 1GB and one having 2GB. One should check the car maker’s documentation for the PC to ensure what type of storage is required.
What I have often told folks is that when you are evaluating a good on-line electronics retail store, there are a few aspects that you have to think about. First and foremost, you need to make sure to find a reputable and also reliable retail store that has picked up great opinions and rankings from other buyers and marketplace advisors. This will make certain you are getting through with a well-known store to provide good program and help to their patrons. Thank you for sharing your notions on this blog site.
There may be noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made sure good points in options also.
As the admin of this web page is working, no hesitatgion very soon it will be renowned, duue to its feature contents.
Thanks for your publication. I would also love to comment that the first thing you will need to conduct is determine if you really need credit score improvement. To do that you have got to get your hands on a duplicate of your credit profile. That should never be difficult, since the government makes it necessary that you are allowed to receive one free copy of your actual credit report on a yearly basis. You just have to request the right people today. You can either look into the website for the Federal Trade Commission and also contact one of the main credit agencies directly.
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
magnificent post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector do not notice this. You must continue your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a great readers’ base already!