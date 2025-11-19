Rajab Butt’s mother defends him following viral drunk video

Rajab Butt, a popular Pakistani digital creator and social media influencer, has faced significant controversy after a video of him seemingly intoxicated and using abusive language went viral. In the video, Rajab was seen arguing with a mutual friend who tried to stop him from using foul language. Now, his mother has come forward with an explanation for the incident.

Rajab’s mother defended him in a recent interview, stating that the public’s judgment of him for drinking is misguided, particularly because drinking is considered normal in some countries. However, she strongly emphasized that Rajab is a Muslim and his actions should not be seen through that lens. She claimed that he suffers from sinus issues and neck pain, especially during the winter, and that he had been relying on medication, which made him feel drowsy at the time of the video. She explained that had she been with him, she would have used natural remedies, such as hot water and herbal teas, to manage his symptoms. She further denied that Rajab would ever drink alcohol, stating that such behavior is not part of their cultural or religious practices.

“My son is Hussaini, not Yazeedi. Alcohol is taboo for us,” she said, making a religious reference to emphasize their adherence to Islamic principles.

Despite her defense, many social media users are skeptical about Rajab Butt’s mother’s explanation. Critics have accused her of being overly dramatic and shielding her son from accountability for his actions. The controversy surrounding Rajab continues to grow, with many questioning both the authenticity of his mother’s statement and his behavior in the viral video.