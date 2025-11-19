Punjab expands terror probes into TLP cases with set up of 12 JITs

SWAT: The Punjab government has constituted 12 joint investigation teams to examine cases registered against the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan in Lahore and Sheikhupura under the Anti Terrorism Act 1997 and the Pakistan Penal Code, according to officials.

The home department issued the notifications earlier this month, invoking Section 19(1) of the ATA, which allows the provincial government to assign specialised teams to investigate terrorism related offences. Seven teams will handle cases lodged across Lahore while five will operate in Sheikhupura district.

Officials said the joint teams comprise senior police officers, investigation staff and representatives of the Counter Terrorism Department in the rank of deputy superintendent. Intelligence personnel may also be included where required. Each team is mandated to complete its inquiry and submit a report under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code so the cases can proceed to trial.

The Sheikhupura teams have been tasked with investigating cases arising from Muridke and Ferozewala, including a murder case registered at City Muridke police station that carries charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and dacoity, as well as violations of the ATA, the Maintenance of Public Order law, the Arms Act and the Punjab Sound System Act. Other cases from Saddar Muridke, Narang Mandi, Manawala and Ferozewala police stations have also been assigned to the newly formed teams.

The investigations stem from the violent clashes that took place during the TLP’s march in October. In Muridke, Factory Area Station House Officer Shehzad Nawaz was shot dead, prompting a counter operation by police and Rangers as protesters reportedly used stones, clubs and petrol bombs. Authorities said 48 personnel were injured, including 17 with gunshot wounds, while three TLP supporters and a bystander were killed. Protesters reportedly torched about 40 government and private vehicles.

In Lahore, the remaining seven JITs will cover cases filed in the Iqbal Town and City divisions, including police stations in Nawankot, Shahdara Town and Ravi Road.

The provincial government has increased pressure on the banned group since the clashes. Officials say Lahore police have arrested more than 1,200 members, including individuals wanted in dozens of cases and financiers identified through geofencing data. Families of many wanted workers have reportedly vacated their homes to avoid police raids.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said this week that assets worth more than Rs23 billion linked to the organisation had been frozen alongside 92 bank accounts.