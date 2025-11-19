Police re-arrest ex-ADC Singhera days after escape

RAWALPINDI: Police on Wednesday re arrested former assistant deputy commissioner of Sialkot, Iqbal Singhera, who escaped from custody last week while being transported from Rawalpindi to Lahore in a corruption case, officials said.

Police sources said a special team managed to apprehend Singhera and later shifted him to Kot Lakhpat Jail. His capture followed a days long search involving three teams working under the supervision of SP Anam Sher Khan of the Saddar Division.

Singhera fled on November 13 as he was being moved after a hearing in the Anti Corruption Court in Rawalpindi. The escape took place near the Chakri Rest Area, triggering a widespread hunt and scrutiny of police procedures.

In an immediate response, four police officials assigned to the transfer were dismissed from service after being found negligent. Their mobile phones have been taken into custody to examine possible contact with the accused. Police have also completed geo fencing of the Chakri area to trace movements linked to the escape.

Investigators have sought vehicle registration records from excise offices to identify the car used in the breakout, while the National Highway Authority has been approached to determine the toll plaza through which the vehicle exited.

A fresh case has been registered against Singhera, his brother, six unidentified suspects and the four dismissed officers. Officials said the inquiry now focuses on whether the escape involved coordinated assistance and what procedural lapses allowed the accused to flee.