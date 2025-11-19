Pakistan, Russia FMs express satisfaction over ‘positive trajectory’ of bilateral ties

Deputy PM Dar, Lavrov review full spectrum of relations, reaffirming strengthening cooperation across political, economic and multilateral domains

Dar meets PMs of Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Tajikistan on sidelines of SCO Council of Heads of Government in Moscow

Islamabad, Moscow reaffirm commitment to regional stability, vowing deeper coordination at UN, SCO

Dar congratulates Tajik, Kyrgyz leaders on upcoming SCO roles, Focus on connectivity, economic cooperation among SCO states

MOSCOW: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held a substantive meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with both sides expressing deep satisfaction over the “positive trajectory” of Pakistan-Russia ties, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthen cooperation across political, economic and multilateral domains.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government in Moscow, featured a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. The DPM/FM thanked the Russian Foreign Minister for the… pic.twitter.com/cvFkm3Vi0Z — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 18, 2025



Senator Dar congratulated his Russian counterpart on the successful convening of the SCO-CHG meeting and noted that the steady progress in Pakistan-Russia relations reflected the visionary role of the leadership of both countries as well as the contribution of robust bilateral institutional mechanisms.

Both leaders also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and international developments. Taking note of the excellent coordination between Islamabad and Moscow at multilateral platforms—including the United Nations and the SCO—they agreed to deepen that cooperation further in pursuit of shared objectives of regional stability, connectivity and sustainable economic growth.

On the sidelines of the SCO-CHG meeting, the deputy prime minister also held a series of bilateral engagements with the prime ministers of Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Qatar and senior leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister @MIshaqDar50 at the margins of the SCO Heads of Government meetings, engaged with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss enhancing collaboration among SCO Member States. pic.twitter.com/zrlmBvuuU8 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 19, 2025

Senator Dar met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, during which discussions focused on enhancing intra-SCO collaboration, regional connectivity and economic cooperation among member states.

In his meeting with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, the deputy prime minister appreciated the positive momentum in Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations, underscoring the importance of high-level exchanges and productive engagement at multilateral fora, particularly the SCO. The two sides discussed bilateral priorities and avenues for deeper regional cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister @MIshaqDar50 met with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, on the sidelines of the 24th SCO CHG meeting. He appreciated the positive momentum in Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations and underscored the importance of high-level… pic.twitter.com/moOxU7AHsR — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 19, 2025



Senator Dar also met Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, congratulating him on assuming the chairmanship of the next SCO Council of Heads of Government. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further broadening bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan across diverse areas while also strengthening coordination at multilateral platforms.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 had an informal discussion with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Qatar, on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Moscow. They exchanged… pic.twitter.com/pUWLalfg78 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 19, 2025

The deputy prime minister also held an informal interaction with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, during which issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

On the sidelines of the 24th SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister @MIshaqDar50 met Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic. The DPM/FM congratulated… pic.twitter.com/aD7OTPvItP — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Senator Dar met Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic. Congratulating him on assuming the Chair of the SCO Heads of State, he highlighted the importance of enhanced regional collaboration and exchanged views on SCO initiatives and Kyrgyzstan’s rotating presidency.