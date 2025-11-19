Pakistan Navy seizes 2,000kg ice worth $130m in major drug-haul bust in Arabian Sea

PNS Tabuk, part of regional maritime security patrol in support of CTF-150 intercepts a suspicious dhow, leading to seizure of huge drug haul

Third major drug-haul bust by Pakistan Navy in two months

ISLAMABAD: In one of its largest counter-narcotics actions this year, the Pakistan Navy (PN) has seized over 2,000 kilogrammes of methamphetamine (ice) from a stateless dhow operating in the Arabian Sea, a haul valued at $130 million in the regional wholesale market.

The major interdiction, announced by the PN’s media wing on Wednesday, marks another significant success in Pakistan Navy’s expanding role in multinational maritime security operations.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate General Public Relations (Navy), the operation was carried out by PNS Tabuk, which was deployed on a regional maritime security patrol in support of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150)—a Saudi-led component of the US-backed Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

Successful operation reflects PN’s professionalism & effectiveness of multinational coord under CMF. PN remains resolute in countering illicit trafficking, protecting national maritime interests & upholding principles of UNCLOS while contributing to global maritime security. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/zGntfRwWU5 — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) November 19, 2025

During the patrol, the ship intercepted a suspicious dhow believed to be involved in transnational smuggling activities.

“Subsequently, the ship successfully conducted a major counter-narcotics operation onboard the stateless dhow, resulting in the seizure of over 2000kg of ice,” the statement said. The navy noted that this interdiction was the third consecutive successful seizure by PN vessels in the past two months, underlining the sustained intensity of anti-smuggling operations in the region.

The PN said the scale, precision and timing of the operation reflected both its “enduring resolve and unwavering commitment” against illicit maritime trafficking. It added that the outcome also demonstrated the strength of multinational coordination under CMF, with the Pakistan Navy playing an increasingly central role in global maritime security frameworks.

PNS TABUK, deployed on RMSP & supporting Saudi-led CTF-150 under CMF, intercepted a stateless dhow in the Arabian Sea and seized over 2000 Kg of Methamphetamine worth 130 million USD. This marks PN’s third major narcotics interdiction in two months. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/uSHHLC1Uml — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) November 19, 2025

“PN remains steadfast in its resolve to safeguard national maritime interests and uphold the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, while contributing to the global commons through maritime security efforts,” the statement concluded.

The latest seizure adds to a series of major narcotics busts by the Pakistan Navy this year. Just last month, PNS Yarmook intercepted and seized narcotics worth more than $972 million from sailboats in the Arabian Sea. Earlier in August, the Navy and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) jointly seized around 1,250 kg of illicit drugs valued at $38 million near Balochistan’s Pasni coast.