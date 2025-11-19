Man sentenced to death for murdering pregnant wife

Zawar Hussain

MULTAN: An additional district and sessions judge in Multan has handed death penalty to the husband of a 20-year-old pregnant woman who was killed last year, according to court documents that surfaced on Wednesday.

Sania Zehra — a mother of two — was discovered dead in her room on July 9, 2024, hanging from a ceiling fan. Her father, Syed Asad Abbas, rejected claims that the death was a suicide, insisting that his daughter had been murdered and that her in-laws had attempted to stage the killing as self-harm.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) at New Multan police station on his complaint under Sections 148 (rioting with weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 302 (intentional murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In a brief court order dated November 18, Additional Sessions Judge Mohsin Ali Khan ruled that the victim’s husband, Syed Muhammad Ali Raza, had been “duly convicted of the Qatal-i-Amd of Sania Zehra” and sentenced him to death as ta’zir under Section 302(b) of the PPC.

“Syed Muhammad Ali Raza shall be hanged by the neck till his death is pronounced,” the order stated. He was also directed to pay Rs500,000 in compensation to the victim’s family under Section 544-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, with six months’ imprisonment in case of non-payment.

Two separate court orders also found Raza’s brother, Syed Haider Raza, and mother, Syeda Azra Parveen, guilty of participating in the murder. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to pay Rs500,000 each to the victim’s family.

In July 2024, the victim’s father received a call from police instructing him to go to his daughter’s home. Upon arrival, the family found Zehra hanging from a fan. The FIR noted that when a forensic expert attempted to loosen the noose, it opened “quite easily,” raising suspicion. A doctor present at the scene reported that she had died around 6pm.

The police later booked the husband, his brother Ali Haider, father Jeevan Shah, mother Azra Bibi, sister Kanwal Bibi, and sister-in-law Syeda Dua under Sections 302, 148, and 149 of the PPC.

The conviction marks a significant development in a case that sparked public outcry over violence against women and alleged attempts to misrepresent murder as suicide.