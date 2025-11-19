‘Cosmic snapshot’ mirrors China’s strength in innovation

ISLAMABAD: China National Space Administration unveiled a remarkable image of the Tianwen-2 probe alongside Earth, captured during its deep-space journey.

The newly released image, acquired by a monitoring camera mounted on the probe’s robotic arm, showcases China’s five-starred red flag and the white return capsule against the backdrop of a distant, blue Earth – a sight that netizens affectionately hailed as a “cosmic snapshot.”

Behind the image lies China’s expanding capability in deep-space exploration, People’s Daily reported on Wednesday.

Over a decade-long expedition, the Tianwen-2 mission aims to collect samples from near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3 and explore the main-belt comet 311P, which is farther from Earth than Mars.

Smarter probes, more reliable launch vehicles, and more powerful tracking, telemetry and communications have together enabled Tianwen-2 to embark on its “ten-year journey,” once again showcasing the brilliance of Chinese innovation in space.

From Dongfanghong-1’s first foray into orbit to the Chang’e missions writing brilliant chapters in lunar exploration, from building a national space station to Tianwen-2’s voyage toward an asteroid, China’s space aspirations have advanced step by step.

Beyond space, innovation is flourishing across the country in integrated circuits, high-end equipment, and industrial software.

The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System provides precise global navigation and positioning; the C919 jetliner has entered commercial service; new energy vehicles lead the world in production and sales; the CR450 high-speed train continues to push the frontiers of rail technology; and steady progress continues in new energy, new materials, and artificial intelligence.

The “cosmic snapshot” also reflects China’s perseverance and long-term commitment to innovation, as well as its resolve to steadily push technology to new heights.

Space programs are vast, complex, and technology-intensive; breakthroughs require long-term accumulation.

To realize its lunar aspirations, China adopted an overarching plan of orbiting, landing, and returning.

After twenty years of continuous effort, it overcame challenges such as surviving the lunar night, communicating between the far side of the moon and Earth, and performing intelligent sampling on the moon’s far side, charting a high-quality, cost-effective path in lunar exploration.