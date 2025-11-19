CM Maryam unveils phase-II of Rawalpindi e-bus project, fleet to grow to 145 buses across Potohar

Punjab CM inaugurates 45 new e-buses under phase-II of Rawalpindi’s biggest electric bus project

Says Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock to receive 15 e-buses each under 145 electric buses quota for Rawalpindi Division

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated Phase-II of Rawalpindi’s first and largest electric public transport initiative, marking a major step toward modern, clean and affordable urban mobility in the Potohar region.

The launch introduced a new fleet of 45 electric buses, formally rolling out the region’s first-ever green public transport system.

The ceremony, held in the heart of Rawalpindi, drew a large crowd that warmly welcomed the chief minister. As CM Maryam Nawaz arrived, the venue echoed with chants of support, with citizens expressing pride and joy over the city’s transition to eco-friendly transport.

The gathering repeatedly resounded with slogans of “Maryam Nawaz—your supporters are here—Rawalpindi stands with you!” as she pressed the button to perform the symbolic launch of the new electro-bus service.



At the ceremony, the chief minister announced that the number of electric buses in the Rawalpindi Division would be expanded to 145, significantly enhancing public transport access across the region. She further declared that 15 electro-buses each would also be provided to Jhelum, Chakwal, and Attock ensuring that the benefits of clean and modern transport extend across the entire Potohar belt.

Passengers in the division will now be able to travel in fully air-conditioned, CCTV-equipped, comfortable and environmentally friendly electric buses. The fare has been fixed at Rs20, while students, senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities will travel completely free, reflecting the government’s focus on inclusive mobility.

“The government has also launched initiatives to improve healthcare, education, and social welfare,” CM Maryam said. “New hospitals and schools are being built, and existing ones are being upgraded.”

“Crime has reduced by 70 percent in Punjab, and efforts are being made to further improve public safety,” she claimed. “The initiatives are part of a broader effort to promote development and improve the quality of life for citizens.”

Earlier the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) said that in the first phase, 45 e-buses will be operated on four routes, and the number of buses will be expanded in the coming days.

A total of seven buses will be operated from Saddar to Qabristan Chowk at Misrial Road via Qasim Market, Shalley Valley (total 7 kilometres), eight buses on the second route from Fawara Chowk to Koral Chowk via Liaquat Bagh and Sir Syed Road and the Old Airport Road (11.3 kilometres) and seven buses on the third route will be from Saddar Metro Bus Station to Munawar Colony via Tulsa Road.

Moreover, 14 buses will be operated on the fourth route from Marrir Metro Bus Station to the Motorway Chowk via The Mall and Peshawar Road (13.1 kilometers).

These routes span key urban corridors, offering thousands of daily commuters a cleaner, smoother and more efficient transport option.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Member of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb, and Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar also addressed the ceremony. They termed the launch a transformative step toward reducing pollution, easing travel for working families and students, and modernising the region’s transport infrastructure.

CM Condoles Death of Uncle of Azma Bukhari

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over death of Syed Mujahid Hussain Bukhari, uncle of Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari. She offered condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and other members of her family. She prayed for the forgiveness and higher ranks in Heavens of late Syed Mujahid Hussain Bukhari, and for the patience of the bereaved family.