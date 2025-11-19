Cambridge Dictionary names ‘parasocial’ as 2025 Word of the Year

Cambridge Dictionary has chosen “parasocial” as its 2025 Word of the Year, recognizing its growing relevance in conversations about online behavior and celebrity engagement.

The selection is partly influenced by the widespread public reaction to Taylor Swift’s engagement with football player Travis Kelce, one of the year’s most talked-about cultural moments. The dictionary notes that millions of fans have formed what psychologists call “parasocial” bonds with stars, particularly in relation to Swift’s confessional lyrics about dating, heartbreak, and desire.

The term “parasocial” is defined by Cambridge Dictionary as “involving or relating to a connection that someone feels between themselves and a famous person they do not know.” It originated in the late 1950s as television grew, with audiences forming one-sided emotional attachments to public figures like news anchors and actors. Elizabeth Perse, professor emeritus of communication at the University of Delaware, has previously referred to this phenomenon as the “illusion of friendship.”

The renewed popularity of the term in 2025 is attributed to the rise of content creators and streamers who share intimate details of their lives with audiences, fostering parasocial relationships. This trend is further seen in shows like *The Summer I Turned Pretty* and in the large online followings of contestants from *Love Island USA*.

Additionally, the dictionary highlights increasing interest in parasocial relationships involving artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, with some individuals using these tools in therapeutic or even romantic contexts.

Colin McIntosh from Cambridge Dictionary stated, “Millions of people are engaged in parasocial relationships; many more are simply intrigued by their rise.” He emphasized that advancing technology continues to reshape how these connections form and how the language used to describe them evolves.