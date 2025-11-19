Afghan farmers exodus

Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for a long time. Over time, many of these refugees turned to self-employment and private enterprises. Among the most significant sectors they entered was apiculture, or beekeeping.

Today, they dominate the sector across all dimensions, including production, marketing, trade and even export. The Afghan beekeepers and their parents were trained by refugee agencies and charities decades ago. A large part of Pakistan’s edible honey, and most of its fruit orchards, today depends on the steady hands and management skills of these beekeepers.

The current repatriation policy poses a significant danger to the country’s apiculture sector. The policy covers the repatriation of all Afghan nationals, including those with official registration cards. The local knowledge of when and how to harvest, or how to manage pests, cannot be replaced overnight. An abrupt exodus would spell doom for the honey industry. Output may reduce and prices may soar. Thousands of hives might be left unattended in remote mountain villages. Small fruit and vegetable crops may also suffer due to the decline in bee pollination. The thriving apiculture industry might be on the edge of bankruptcy. Thus, a policy intended to enhance national security may end up compromising a rural sector that has flourished due to refugees.

This potential crisis can be prevented by policymakers without overhauling the entire refugee policy. For example, Pakistan could design special arrangements for skilled agricultural workers by providing business visas or seasonal work permits to well-trained Afghan beekeepers. Another strategy would be to promote cooperation with other countries. A third step could be to officially include refugee beekeeping within national agricultural plans. These and such other measures would be cost-effective and protect livelihoods.

HAMEED ULLAH

ISLAMABAD