Naqvi tells US envoy terror attacks leave no room for negotiations

KARACHI: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker on Tuesday that Pakistan could not pursue any form of political dialogue while facing orchestrated militant violence, as he briefed her on the suicide blast outside a district court in Islamabad and the investigations that followed.

The Nov. 11 explosion at the main entrance of the court complex killed a dozen people and left many others injured, marking the most serious attack in the capital in several years and underscoring the nationwide spike in militant activity. Investigators now believe the group behind the attack operated as part of a wider militant cell with ideological links to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The faction, long at odds with the state and aligned with the Afghan Taliban, has been blamed for repeated assaults across the country.

Pakistani officials have pointed out in recent months that several attacks have involved individuals or networks operating from Afghan territory. Kabul has consistently denied such claims, adding to friction between the neighbours.

After the meeting, the interior ministry said Naqvi told the US envoy that Pakistan could not “engage in negotiation while facing continued violence,” a reference to the breakdown of talks between Islamabad and Kabul late last month in Istanbul.

Discussions collapsed after Pakistan insisted the Afghan authorities take responsibility for militant activity originating from their side of the border, while the Afghan delegation refused to provide written commitments on preventing cross-border attacks.

Although a formal ceasefire along the frontier technically remains in effect, both sides have expressed frustration with one another since the Taliban takeover of Kabul in 2021. Pakistani officials say the atmosphere has grown increasingly strained.

Naqvi briefed Baker on what investigators had uncovered so far. He said the attackers aimed to enter the court premises but were stopped at the outer security layer, preventing an even larger casualty toll. He said all individuals linked to planning, logistics, and facilitation had been tracked and detained.

According to the interior ministry, Baker condemned the bombing, expressed condolences for the victims and acknowledged Pakistan’s long-running losses in the fight against terrorism.

For Washington, the renewed violence and the collapse of the Istanbul discussions add complexity to a region where the US maintains limited operational presence but continues to encourage counter-terror coordination.