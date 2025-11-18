International Stabalizing Force (ISF)to Impliment Gaza peace plan

In the aftermath of 7 October 2023, attack launched by Hamas on Israeli soil, a protracted conflict erupted that ran to a massive military response by Israeli defense forces (IDF). The outcome was that as per the Gaza Health Ministry over 78,000 Palestinians including women and children were killed and 170,000 injured. Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that 1,983 Israeli were killed and 217 injured. The conflict was halted after the fragile Gaza peace agreement was signed on 13 October 2025 with the efforts from multiple world leaders led by US President. This peace deal has also fetched paused in the miseries faced by the Palestinians people who is suffering from worst humanitarian crises world has ever seen after the WW-II. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan and UAE are the key players who played vital role in concluding Gaza Peace Plan.

In nut shell Gaza Peace Plan has two main phases wherein phase one is related to ceasefire, return of hostages and phase two is to maintain peace and reconstruction of Gaza. The salient of Gaza Peace Plan includes immediate ceasefire, return of Israeli forces to agree upon lines, return of hostages by Hamas and release of 2000 prisoners by the Israel within 72 hours of signing the agreement. The free flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and operationalization of its hospitals, bakeries and rehabilitation of infrastructure like water, electricity and sewerage system. Hamas will disarm and Gaza will be governed by a transitional technocrat, apolitical Palestinian Committee for running day to day public service matters. The US along with its international partners including Arbs will establish International Stabilizing Force (ISF) to train and support Palestinian Police force. ISF will also secure the Gaza borders along with newly raised Palestinian Police force.

Though phase one has almost completed in a way that mainly fighting has stopped but unfortunately from the date of ceasefire two ceasefire violations took place i.e. on 19 and 28 October that resulted in killing of around 236 Palestinians and three Israeli soldiers. Hamas has returned the hostages and Israel has released the prisoners and pulled back to the yellow line. Now its time to execute the second phase which seems to be more crucial and its success hinges on the shoulders of all the stakeholders to uphold the terms of peace plan and move forward in a constructive way. The US has dispatched its top officials in middle East to monitor ceasefire and work out plans for next phase. It’s a very strong signal to the region including Israel that US administration wants to move forward with its peace plan and is admitted to bring peace and stability in the region.

According to the New York Time, US has drafted a resolution in quest for a two years mandate from the UNSC to deploy an international stabilization force in Gaza. This will provide the legitimacy to the cause of ISF and will operate under the ambit of UN, The ISF will work in close collaboration with Egypt to demilitarizing Gaza, train and support Palestinian police personnel to secure humanitarian corridors and border security. Malysia and Türkiye have already offered their forces participation in ISF for Gaza. The Rakyat Post (TRP) online newspaper of Malaysia reported that Malaysia’s armed forces are ready to contribute in any potential deployment to Gaza, if requested. Al Jazeera reported that Israeli PM and Foreign Minister have shown their concerns over the participation of Turkish forces that their country won’t accept a Turkish presence in Gaza.

Pakistan was part of original eight-nations peace initiative that laid foundation for current US-brokered Gaza peace plan. As per Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Pakistan has yet not decided to send its troops to participate in ISF. Pakistan army has a long-standing history of participating in UN missions as peace keepers around the world. It will be blessing in disguise for both i.e. Pakistani people and Palestinians if Pakistani government allow its troops to participate in ISF. History revealed that Pakistani troops during their UN peace keeping mission in Bosnia not only maintained peace but also helped local Muslim community by providing humanitarian assistance. This include establishing free medical camps, distribution of free food, cloths and sports gears for kids etc. Pakistan has never been a player in geo-politics of Middle East and as a neutral player, contributing troops only for humanitarian purposes will provide this opportunity.

As ISF will establish control and stability, Israeli forces will withdraw and hand over Gaza territory to ISF to maintain border security. If Hamas delays handing over weapons, then ISF will deploy in cleared areas and ensure secure aid operations. Despite widespread obligations at home, Pakistan’s troops participation in ISF would be a noble act, reflecting its commitment to Palestinian cause. Palestinians are also praying for Pakistani troops deployment to safeguard them. Due to natural affection, brotherhood and commitment to Palestinian cause, Pakistan Army will go all out to ensure that no harm comes to Palestinians. Pakistan army’s vast experience in counterterrorism and internal security operations enables effective management of volatile environments like Gaza. Participation will serve collective interests of Muslim world, showcasing Pakistan’s leadership and solidarity in advancing regional stability and justice. Praying for Gaza while opposing those ready to protect it, is sheer hypocrisy. If Pakistani people and its government stay silent today, history will question its morality along with rest of the Muslim world.