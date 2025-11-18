Extortion returns

The resurgence of extortion in Karachi has sent shockwaves through the city’s business community. Traders report an alarming surge in ‘parchi’ demands — those menacing slips often accompanied by bullets, warning victims to pay or face dire consequences. The Korangi Trade Association alone has reported at least 96 such cases this year, but the real number is believed to be much higher, as many victims choose silence over futile complaints. Karachi’s past offers a grim reminder of how swiftly lawlessness can consume the city. Between 2003 and 2007, targeted killings, terrorism and extortion crippled its streets. Although the situation improved briefly, the period from 2011 to 2017 marked another dark chapter of violence before a law-enforcement operation restored stability around 2020. For nearly five years, Karachi enjoyed a rare calm, businesses thrived and residents began to feel secure again. Yet, the recent re-emergence of extortion threatens to undo that hard-earned peace. This climate of fear not only endangers citizens but also erodes public confidence in law enforcement. Reports persist that certain powerful figures enjoy protection, while corrupt officials exploit traders through unofficial “fees” and bribes. If left unchecked, these practices could once again drive investors and businessmen away from Pakistan’s economic heart — a city that already suffers from poor infrastructure and civic neglect despite being the country’s financial backbone.

The state must act decisively. A coordinated effort between the Sindh administration, city police and federal security agencies is crucial to dismantle extortion networks and restore trust.

Syed Oun Abbas

Karachi