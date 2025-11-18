Disappearing civility

Public discipline seems to be disappearing from our daily lives. On roads, in queues and in offices, people increasingly ignore basic rules. Traffic signals are violated, lines are broken and loud arguments have become routine. It appears as if order and respect for others no longer matter.

This decline reflects a deeper social problem — our neglect of collective responsibility. Everyone demands better governance, yet few practice personal discipline. Real progress begins not with new policies, but with patience, respect and self-control in everyday behaviour. Discipline is not a restriction; it is a form of respect — for others, for the law and for society itself.

Granaz Jalal

Turbat