Rs1,500 prize bond draw for November 2025 held in Rawalpindi – Check results here

By News Desk

The National Savings Centre in Rawalpindi conducted draw number 104 of the Rs1,500 prize bond on Monday.

Officials and members of the public were present during the draw event.

The results confirmed the winning numbers for the first and second prizes, while the complete list is still awaited from the National Savings Centre.

According to the announced results, the first prize of Rs3,000,000 was secured by bond number 091925, whereas the second prize of Rs1,000,000 each was awarded to bond numbers 106210, 502971, and 916702.

Prize winners may collect their winnings from any National Savings Centre or the State Bank of Pakistan.

Under existing rules, a fixed tax will be deducted from the prize amounts.

