Rs100 prize bond draw for November 2025 in Hyderabad announced – Check results here

The results for the Rs100 Prize Bond Draw No. 52, held in Hyderabad on Monday (17 November 2025), have been released.

The draw generated strong interest nationwide, with several participants securing major prizes.

Bond number 171732 won the first prize of Rs700,000. The winner will receive the top reward for this draw.

Three bond numbers claimed the second prize of Rs200,000 each. The winning numbers are 239810, 496333, and 989615.

The National Savings Centre in Hyderabad has yet to issue the full list of results for the Rs100 prize bond draw.

Prize bond draws remain a widely followed scheme in Pakistan, giving savers an opportunity to win substantial amounts while promoting savings habits.