NATIONAL

Pakistan rejects Khalilzad’s claim of ISIS-K commander killed in Punjab

By Staff Correspondent
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad approaches the microphone to speak on the prospects for peace at the U.S. Institute of Peace, in Washington. Senior Taliban leaders, including one of the group's founders, have arrived in Qatar for another round of talks with Washington's special envoy tasked with finding a negotiated solution to Afghanistan's protracted war. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) on Monday rejected a claim by former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who alleged that an ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) commander had been killed in Punjab.

In a post on X late Sunday, Khalilzad stated: “Good news from Pakistan: Reportedly a senior ISIS-K commander, Burhan — also known as Zaid — was killed in Patak, part of Akhtarabad city in Punjab.”

Responding through its official fact-checking account, the MoIB clarified that the incident occurred on March 5 in Habibabad, Kasur district — not in Akhtarabad — and had no links to terrorism.

According to the ministry, Burhan was killed in a robbery or a personal enmity-related incident. A first information report (FIR) was lodged the next day at the Saddar Pattoki police station.

The statement added that Burhan had been living with his father-in-law, Shah Muhammad, near the Habibabad fruit market at the time of the incident.

“There is no presence of ISIS/Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) elements in Punjab, Pakistan, according to credible security assessments,” the ministry asserted.

It further said that no evidence connected Burhan to ISKP, nor was he a commander, accusing Khalilzad of twisting a “purely criminal or personal dispute into a terrorism-linked killing” and creating a misleading picture of ISKP activity in Punjab.

“The case remains a criminal matter, unrelated to militancy or organised terrorist groups,” it concluded.

Previous article
Najam Sethi and Iftikhar Ahmad resign from Samaa TV
Next article
Militant’s confession exposes Fitna-ul-Khawarij’s radicalisation and anti-army propaganda
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Bangladesh’s ousted PM Hasina sentenced to death for students crackdown

DHAKA: A Bangladesh court sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death on Monday, concluding a months-long trial that found her guilty of ordering...

Militant’s confession exposes Fitna-ul-Khawarij’s radicalisation and anti-army propaganda

Najam Sethi and Iftikhar Ahmad resign from Samaa TV

Rs100 prize bond draw for November 2025 in Hyderabad announced – Check results here

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.